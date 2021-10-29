The board of FBN Holdings Plc, has approved the appointment of Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, as its new Group Managing Director, with effect from Jan. 1, 2022.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by FBNH, Company Secretary, Mr Seye Kosoko, and posted on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) website. Okonkwo was the immediate past Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The statement said the appointment followed notice of the retirement of the Group Managing Director, Mr U.K. Eke, with effect from Dec. 31, 2021, having served for two terms.

It noted that the the notice was in accordance with Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Rule Book.

“The board approved the appointment Okonkwo as the new Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, with effect from January 1, 2022, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the company,” it said.

