By Henry Uche

In its quest to ameliorate the plights of some indigents in the society, and in line with its Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) initiative, FBNInsurance Limited and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance, recently donated various items to Orphanage Homes and a Foundation across three geographical regions of the country: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

A statement by the insurance firm named the beneficiaries as Heritage Homes Orphanage, Lagos, Down Syndrome Foundation, Lagos, The Poorest of the Poor, Abuja, and Goodness and Passion Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt.

Items donated by the leading Life Insurance firm include food, beverages, toiletries as well as an undisclosed amount of cash to the beneficiaries.

Most of the items donated to the Homes and Hospice, according to the statement, were largely raised through the company’s annual Staff Gift Drive which is an in-house initiative that encourages members of staff of the company to donate various items for a common cause.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah, said the company was delighted to hold the initiative as it is the organisation’s way of appreciating God’s creation and at the same time, giving back to the society. Mr. Ojumah reassured the Orphanages and Foundation of the insurer’s continued commitment to supporting the cause of the organisations in making society a better place.