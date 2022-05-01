By Henry Uche

FBNInsurance Limited has reported that it paid N16.1bn as claims to its customers in 2021, against N11.5bn paid in 2020. A document obtained from the company has revealed.

In the statement, the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance firm, Val Ojumah, disclosed that the company’s commitment to satisfying its clients was non-negotiable.

According to him, prioritising its customers’ interest at all time remains indisputable, saying, “At FBNInsurance Limited, we are in the business of paying genuine claims as and when due. Our strategy remains providing financial security for our clients and as always, we will not rest on our oars to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations, because to us, the customer is King,” he assured.

Ojumah further reiterated that, “Customer satisfaction is the fulcrum of insurance business, and such inevitably builds customer loyalty, and we will not fail to ensure this. We believe once FBNInsurance is able to pay customers’ claims as they arise, numerous customers and the general public will have faith to take up more life policies because they are convinced that should a claim/loss arise, FBNInsurance will be able to meet its financial obligations to them,”

The CEO stressed that the company’s ability to pay N11.5bn claims in 2020 among other achievements was a proof of the company’s resilience, perseverance, doggedness and commitment to deliver desired results.

“We were able to navigate through in spite of the challenging operating environment in the country, especially as the world continue to battle with the economic effect of the Covid pandemic,”

He added that FBNInsurance remains One of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies, adjudged to be the most profitable life insurance company in Nigeria, noting that the company would do everything acceptable by law to protect its esteemed reputation.

FBNInsurance Limited is a member of the Sanlam Group, a leading diversified, pan-African financial services group who through its diversification strategy has created value for stakeholders for more than 100 years with business presence across 33 countries in Africa as well as in the USA, Europe, Malaysia, Australia, the UK and India.