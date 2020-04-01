FBNInsurance said it paid a total of N9.92 billion claims to its customers in 2019.

The company’s management said it sees prompt settlement of customer’s claims as key to the success of the company’s business.

Its Managing Director, Mr Val Ojumah, said this has also continually boost customers’ confidence and trust in the company.

Ojumah disclosed this in a recent chat with journalists, where he said the company in 2018 paid out a total of N4.31 billion.

According to him, the “strategy remains providing financial security for our esteemed customers and as always, we will not fail to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations.”