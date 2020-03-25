FBNInsurance Limited said it recently held its quarterly Retail Managers training for Area sales, senior sales and retail sales managers respectively, along with a customer forum in Uyo.

The firm said the quarterly exercise was undertaken to serve to continuously improve sales knowledge and capacity of its retail team and also align the sales team with the firm’s corporate strategy; a formula that has worked quite well for the company.

Speaking about the event, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Val Ojumah, commended the efforts of the retail team and spoke about the sacrifice it has made to put the firm on the top spot.

“The retail team is the company’s potent sales force. This team of over 3000 vibrant men and women from all over Nigeria has sold insurance under the sun and in the rain to ensure the company stays ahead in the retail space.”

Ojumah added that every company that has set its eyes on being the best recognises the importance of having managers who can inspire their subordinates to be even more diligent; and that is yet another reason for the existence of the FBNInsurance quarterly training.

He further noted that he was well aware that motivation is vital to the provision of exceptional service and its subsequent rewards, and key to this is training.

He said: “It is pertinent for us as a company to continuously train managers of the retail team on managing the retail workforce as well as addressing issues confronting the company, with a view to providing exceptional service to our customers, as well as motivating the Retail sales force to strive for more.”

Speaking on its 5th Customer Forum, Ojumah reiterated the need to always put the customer first, and at the heart of everything the company does.

The forum, which serves as a platform for the company to push customer-management practices such as listening to customers’ complaints, issues, commendations and feedback has always been well-received by customers. Many customers who pleaded anonymity praised the firm’s willingness to be readily available whenever the customers have need of its services.