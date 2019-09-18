FBNQuest Trustees Limited, an FBN Holdings company, has announced the celebration of its 40th anniversary as a leading provider of world-class trust and estate planning services in Nigeria. The even, “A Legacy that Preserves Legacies,” was held recently at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

It presented an opportunity for FBNQuest Trustees to share key insights on the importance of corporate trust management, estate planning, and wealth transfer, which are crucial elements to ensuring the preservation of legacies. Dr. Omobola Johnson, senior partner at TLcom Capital LLP and former Minister for Communication Technology, delivered the keynote address at the event.

FBNQuest Trustees was incorporated as Standard Trustees Nigeria Limited on August 8, 1979. The company at the time was a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, which was known as Standard Bank of Nigeria Limited. The name Standard Trustees Nigeria Limited was changed to First Trustees Nigeria Limited in March 1980; and in April 2014 it was renamed FBN Trustees Limited to align with the FBNHoldings group naming convention. In November, 2017 it was again re-named FBNQuest Trustees Limited to signal its membership of the FBNQuest family, and its commitment to partnering with its clients on their quest to define and achieve financial success.

The company is modelled as a representation of the forward thinking culture of the FBN Holdings Plc, to improve and develop specialised capabilities within the trusteeship, asset and fund management services of the Nigerian financial system. Today, the company specialises in providing Investment Advisory Services, Corporate, Public and Private Trust Management; and as a part of FBNQuest draws on the trailblazing spirit, and a consistent focus on excellence to deliver exceptional services to clients.

Over the past 40 years, FBNQuest Trustees has not only become a leading trust company in Nigeria, but also a key pillar in the business of trusteeship. To highlight some of its key achievements over the years, the company continues to be the preferred local partner for international and multilateral entities looking to have businesses in Nigeria, and in 2013 served as the sole bond trustee on the very first bond issued by a multilateral institution in Nigeria (International Finance Corporation $50,000,000 fixed rate senior unsecured bond).

FBNQuest Trustees is the first trust company to publish an educative compendium on estate planning to actively engage, and educate stakeholders, on the importance of Estate Planning in Nigeria, through its Legacy Series; and is a pioneer for Islamic finance in Nigeria, which led to its co-management of the first government issued Sukuk instrument launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2017. The company also partnered and organised a stakeholder engagement on Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) and its implications for estate planning.

Speaking about the milestone celebration, Mr. Adekunle Awojobi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNQuest Trustees, emphasised the firm’s impact on trusteeship business in Nigeria, and by extension, the economy.

He said, “From when we began our journey in 1979, FBNQuest Trustees has delivered impeccable solutions for the safekeeping of our clients’ assets, the transfer of generational wealth, and the preservation of their legacies. We are extremely proud to be a part of the 125 year old legacy of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and the rich heritage of FBNHoldings as we celebrate a 40 year track record of distinction, dependability and professionalism in the trustee business.”

“We want to thank everyone who has contributed to the growth of the company over the years, as we continue to provide excellent services to our clients. We also take this opportunity to recommit to excellently serving our clients across diverse sectors to ensure that their legacies are preserved.” He added.

In terms of growth and financial performance, the company has continuously delivered shareholder value in alignment with the mandate of the Group. From a share capital of about N30 million in 90s, the company has increased to a share capital of N3billion in 2019; and has grown its profit after tax (PAT) year on year consistently, with liquid trust assets under management in excess of N40 billion as at June 30 2019.

Indomie celebrates uniqueness in the BBNaija ‘My Indomie My Style’ task

Indomie Big Brother Naija brand ambassador and music producer, Don Jazzy, along with Mavin artiste and fellow entertainer, Dr. Sid, visited the Big Brother Naija (BBN) house on Saturday, spending some quality time with the housemates courtesy of Indomie noodles.

The visit was for the duo of music heavyweights to serve as the task masters and superintend the Indomie cooking challenge, “My Indomie My Style Task,” carried out by the BBN housemates.

The first challenge saw the housemates trying to piece together jigsaw puzzles made out of Indomie packs – Indomie ChickenHungryman, OnionBellefull flavour, Oriental Fried noodles, Chicken Pepper Soup and Giant Pack. Puzzle boards were set up in the games arena and housemates were all in a race against time to complete their puzzles. Ike, Khafi and Frodd were the first three to conclude the task.

On completing the puzzle challenge, each housemate was then handed a customised fans Indomie basket with various ingredients for them to prepare their unique style of Indomie. This task had to be carried out with only two housemates allowed in the kitchen at a time, each with 15 minutes to prepare their individual Indomie delight. Khafi and Ike went first, setting the ball rolling for an epic culinary battle.

As the housemates presented their meals to Don Jazzy for tasting, he welcomed them with a warm smile and an enthusiastic palate. Each housemate not only presented their own unique meal but also accompanied it with a fancy rap, dance and other creative additives.

Announcing the winners, Don Jazzy declared to the amazement of housemates and audiences alike that, “There is no one style that is the most unique. Everyone’s style is unique to them and so is their Indomie, so all the housemates will share N5 million.’’

According to the Indomie team, “It was a very difficult task for us because we don’t want any of the housemates to ‘chop alone’.” This announcement was well-received as the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ burst into different dance steps in jubilation.

Ike, Frodd and Khafi who were the top three in the Indomie packs Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge also walked away with a year’s supply of Indomie and the opportunity to send a customized ingredient baskets to their family members.

Enyo promotes healthy living

In line with the brand commitment in enhancing customer experience, Enyo Retail and Supply has partnered with Nuli, Nigeria’s leading farm-to-table food chain, to enhance customer experience by providing Nuli’s fast-casual healthy food and drink café.

Commenting on the initiative, Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply, said, “We are excited to announce our new feature, incorporating Nuli stands at select Enyo stations. At Enyo, we are extremely committed to the health and overall wellbeing of our customers and we are constantly seeking out innovative mediums that will enable our customers live their best lives. As a customer-focused business, it is also important for us to provide channels that are meaningful to people’s needs, passions and lifestyle, hence this strategic provision of Nuli products.”

By providing these products, including all-natural juices, smoothies and a variety of freshly-made hot meals, Enyo is not only encouraging wholesome lifestyle but also promoting local businesses. With more customers dealing with Enyo and in turn patronizing Nuli, the technology-driven brand hopes to foster the importance of well-being in the country. This will empower individuals to have access to cleaner meal alternatives at an affordable price and encourage a healthier and happier generation.