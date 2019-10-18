The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has appointed Agharese (Arese) Lucia Onaghise as the Executive Secretary of the Alliance to drive its ambitious goal towards building a sustainable recycling economy for food and beverage packaging waste in Nigeria.

With the new position, she holds the mandate to drive the various campaigns and initiatives of FBRA as a Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) to fruition, with her wealth of experience. This would further strengthen the recovery of food and beverage packaging waste in compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy of the Federal Government.

Arese is a thorough bred Eco-Consultant, with a postgraduate in Environmental Technology from Imperial College, London. She also holds a BSc in Microbiology from University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

She has over 17 years cognate experience which cuts across Health Safety Environmental Consulting, Non-Governmental Organisation, Local Authority, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas.

Prior to her new role at FBRA, she was Project Safety Health and Environmental Manager at Delta Afrik Engineering / Worley on the Mobil Producing Nigeria Projects then served as a Waste Minimisation/ Recycling Advisor at Hyder Consulting; Waste Watch and Business Eco Group in the United Kingdom; she also had a stint as Technical Officer at World Health Organisation, in Bonn, Germany. She was also a Research Assistant at Imperial College, London and an Environmental Analyst Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Commenting on Arese’s appointment, FBRA’s Vice Chairman, Adekunle Olusuyi, affirmed that it is necessary at this time of intensified efforts on community campaigns on waste management, which involves proper waste disposal and separation, recycling initiatives, environmental conservation and collaboration with various State Governments on cleaner and litre free environment.