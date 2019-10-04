The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) recently partnered Trashusers, a plastic waste collection organisation, and Lagos State government to rid Agege community of plastic wastes as part of its commitment to environmental preservation during this year’s World Clean-up Day.

The clean-up exercise, focused on cleaning drainages, streets and the major canal in Agege, was held last Saturday, this year’s World Clean-up Day. It resonates FBRA’s resolve in intensifying awareness on waste separation for recycling and measures of curbing environ- mental pollution caused by food and beverage packaging waste. The exercise was embarked upon by volunteered staff of member-companies of the Alliance, which is the producer responsibility organisation for the food and beverage sector, in line with the Extended Producer Re- sponsibility. Other partners include: Trashusers, a pri- vate plastic waste collection organisation, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LASESC), the Community Development Association (CDA), Olusanya, Oke koto, Agege, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and volunteers.