Bayern Munich will face either FC Barcelona or Napoli in the quarter-finals of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

But that will be if they can defend their three-goal lead against Chelsea in their last 16 second leg game.

The UEFA Champions League will resume in August after being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will resume with a “Final Eight’’ tournament being held in Lisbon, after the remaining second leg games from the last 16 ties are decided.

UEFA held the draw for the one leg quarter-finals and semi-finals at their headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Two quarter-finals were set by the draw with Germany’s RB Leipzig facing Atletico Madrid and Italian club Atalanta up against Paris St-Germain (PSG).

The rest of the draw depends on the outcome of the second leg ties in the last 16.

Barca drew 1-1 at Napoli in the first leg and will host the Serie A side at the Nou Camp on Aug. 7 or Aug. 8.

Bayern Munich are strong favourites to make the last eight, having beaten Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their tie.

Real Madrid or Manchester City will face Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1 heading into the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, while Lyon defend a one-goal lead when they travel to face Juventus in Turin.

The path to the semi-finals opens up the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his old club FC Barcelona if both teams progress to the last four.

In the Europa League draw, Manchester United, who lead Austria’s LASK from their round of 16 first leg, should face Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen.

Should Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer’s side progress to the semi-finals they will face the winners of the last eight match between Olympiakos/Wolves and Seville/AS Roma.(Reuters/NAN)