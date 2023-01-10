FC Lorient has rejected a £15 million offer by Premier League club, Southampton for striker, Terem Moffi.

According to Skysports TV, the Ligue 1 club is holding out for far more cash before it could let go the Super Eagles striker.

The club’s valuation is around £25 million, SCORENigeria has gathered.

Moffi, 23, has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season and Premier League basement team Southampton believes his goals can lift them out of relegation trouble.

The Premier League side has already tabled some “attractive” personal terms to Moffi, according to a source close to the player.

Earlier reports were that a deal could have been agreed last week.

Several other Premier League clubs are also in the hot chase for Moffi.