FC Midtjylland is playing hardball over the sale of its striker, Paul Onuachu to Belgian champions, Racing Genk.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, FC Midtjylland had demanded a 12 million Euros (approximately N4.76 billion in Nigerian currency) transfer fee for the deal to go through.

Onuachu had seen his stock rose after he was selected in the Nigeria squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and featured in three matches during the tournament in Egypt. The 25-year-old’s current contract with the Wolves is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

Racing Genk was in the market for a striker with uncertainty surrounding the future of Tanzania star, Mbwana Samatta; hence the club was hoping to wrap up a deal for Onuachu.

The Super Eagle transferred to Midtjylland in 2012 and he had since played 181 matches for the Superliga club, scoring 74 goals.