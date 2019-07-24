Danish club FC Midtjylland are yet to receive a satisfactory bid for their Nigerian forward, Paul Onuachu.

Midtjylland are willing to cash in on the lanky striker who has impressed for the Danish Cup champion since linking up with the club from Nigerian club FC Ebedei in 2012.

Belgian champion Club Brugge have reportedly tabled a bid of €5 million for the 25-year-old, while another Belgian club, Anderlecht have also expressed interest in securing his services.

“Paul is on holiday now, and when he returns to Denmark, we must have found the right club for him. It is, of course, something we are already doing, and there have been lots of inquiries and bids, but nothing has been satisfactory.

So far, we have chosen to say no,” Claus Steinlein, Chief Executive Officer, FC Midtjylland told tipsbladet.dk.

Onuachu has made 134 league appearances for Midtjylland and scored 51 goals. He was part of the Super Eagles side that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Egypt.