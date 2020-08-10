Emma Jemegah

Ahead of the new season, management of Eket-based FC One Rocket has named officials to manage the affairs of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side.

The outfit in the Oil City being bankrolled by Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, a member representing Onna State Constituency in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, recently bought over the NNL spot hitherto held by Collins Edwin Sports Club.

Named as Head Coach of the club is coach Emmanuel King and he will be assisted by Attat Itoro Xavier. Others technical staff of the club includes Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeeper trainer); John Paul (media); Uwem Linus (team coordinator), Bar Linus Ukpong (secretary) while the Golden Eaglets 2013 World Cup-winning coordinator, Suleiman Abubakar (MON) will serve as the team’s sporting director.

Meanwhile, Essien who doubles as the state’s Assembly Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman Committee on Security & Sports, said it was his love for the beautiful game and desire to impact on the life of youths in the state and its environs necessitated his resolve to float the outfit.

“ It is my dream that this club is going to be a gateway for many young players to actualise their dreams of playing football in Europe and I’m serious about this because we want to run this club as a business venture,“ Essien said in club statement.

“Already, I have several links with clubs in Europe and it’s my desire that no player stay in my club for more than two seasons before going abroad to further their careers; this is my modest dream for FC One Rocket,” he noted.