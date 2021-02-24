By Monica Iheakam, Lagos

Players of Nigeria Professional Women League (NWPFL) side FC Robo Queens of Lagos who were attacked by armed gunmen have arrived in Delta State.

The team and their officials were attacked Tuesday along Ijebu-Ode Ore Road on their way to Delta state to honour their league game against Delta Queens.

The incident, which has been reported to the police, saw the terrified players scampering into the bush for safety.

Although no lives were lost, the players were left traumatised and stranded for hours in the bush as the team driver was reported missing.

Daily Sun Sports enquiries revealed that the missing driver has resurfaced, while valuables, money and phones belonging to the players were carted away by the hoodlums who attacked the team.

The players and their officials have, however, vowed to honour today’s midweek game billed for 4pm against Delta Queens.