By MONICA IHEAKAM

Former national U20 Women team (Falconets) coach, Mansour Abdulahi has appealed to the Lagos State government to come to the aid of FC ROBO Queens.

Abdulahi, made the call following the attack on the Lagos state based female club side by gunmen along Ijebu-Ode Ore road on Tuesday.

The national team coach, who has handled the U17 women (Flamingoes), described as worrisome, the spate at which league teams and their officials are being attacked on the highways and solicited for security attachments to both the female and male teams in the domestic scene.

“It is quite unfortunate that these young girls went through such a terrifying and horrific experience in the hands of hoodlums.”

I wept when I saw the pictures of the girls in the bush packing their belongings. I could imagine how traumatized they were by the nasty experience.

“This is one attack to many. Just days back, Adamawa United players and their officials were equally attacked on their way to Lagos for a match against MFM FC.

“I appeal to the Lagos State government to come to the aid of FC ROBO Queens players and their officials.”