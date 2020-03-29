MONICA IHEAKAM

FC Robo Queens chairman, Emmanuel Osahon, is advocating a return of the abridged female league for the new season.

Osahon who doubles as the technical adviser to the Lagos-based club said that in the face of Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world, it would be fool hardy for anybody to expect the regular female league actions to be conducted around the country.

Citing the fact that the sporting world and the entire world have been brought to their knees by the pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Osahon, advised that the only way for the women league in the country to recover is for Nigeria Women Professional league (NWPL) to conduct an abridged league format.

“The only way to move forward is to return to the abridged league format for now because the situation worldwide has destabilised everybody.

“If the Olympics can be postponed, I believe that the female world cups also scheduled for this year may suffer the same fate.

“Once we are out of this worrisome situation, it will be imperative for the league to start on the abridged way so that by the end of the year, we will commence the proper league.

“This way, corporate bodies will understand that we are serious and come to our aid in terms of sponsorships.”

Commenting on the recent FIFA ranking which saw Super Falcons of Nigeria retain their number one spot in Africa but 58th in the world, Osahon called for quality grade A international friendly matches for the team.

“It is good that we still have a firm grip of our position in the continent but, we have been a local champion for a very long time.

“What we should be aiming at is global dominance and that can only be achieved through playing big matches with strong countries.

“We cannot be counted among the top teams in the world if we shy away from engaging our female national team in friendlies with the best.”