The leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) has heaped plaudits on the Nigeria Football Federation for organizing the recent Coaches’ Instructors Course, which took place at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja last week.

Speaking from his base in the United States of America, President of FCAAN, Dr Terry Babatunde Eguaoje said the one-week course, with the full support of the NFF leadership, was further manifestation of the under- standing and appreciation of the importance of coaching education on the part of the NFF top hierarchy.

“For aeons now, lack of proper and deliberate transfer of knowledge and the poor education of Nigerian coaches have been blamed for the unflattering state of the domestic game. Now, we have an NFF administration that is committed to changing the situation and we must support them to accomplish this noble mission.

“We believe that more knowledgeable coaches will translate to better players and better standard of the