The Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) at the weekend congratulated the member of NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, on his recent appointment as Member of CAF’s Organizing Committee for Youth Competitions.

President of FCAAN, Dr Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, stated that the appointment was in recognition of Gusau’s utmost dedication, palpable passion and hard work in the African football terrain, which has been rewarded by the leadership of CAF.

“The appointment is well-deserved, given Alhaji Gusau’s energy and total commitment to the cause of Nigeria, nay African football development. We also appreciate the CAF hierarchy, led by Dr Patrice Motsepe, for this due recognition of the attributes of Alhaji Gusau, and we are confident they will not be disappointed for the confidence reposed in this committed Nigerian administrator,” stated Dr Eguaoje.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Gusau, who is also Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association, previously served as Member of CAF’s Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship, and is a CAF Security Officer.

Eguaoje, who is NFF’s Consultant on Coaching and Development, also commended the NFF under the watch of Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick for giving Nigeria Football a facelift, especially in the areas of youth development and human capacity building. “Our U20 Boys recently won the WAFU B Championship to qualify for the U20 AFCON, and the U17 Boys are also doing well in the WAFU B tournament in Ghana. These are results of long-term planning, vision and doggedness.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .