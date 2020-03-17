Merit Ibe

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has lamented the absence of appropriate medical interventions to patients with emergency cases in the country.

FCCPC’s Director General, Babatunde Irukera, stated this at a public inquiry on the possible violation of the consumer and patients’ right of Miss Moradeun Balogun who died after being denied treatment by a hospital on account of not having a police report in Lagos on December 2,2019.

Miss Balogun was robbed at Gbagada, in Lagos stabbed in the neck. Balogun, who was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, but was denied medical treatment. She was later moved to another facility within Gbagada, where she finally died.

Due to this avoidable death, the commission opened an investigation to determine possible violation of applicable standards under prevailing laws, codes or other instruments with respect to providing emergency intervention and urgent care.

The panel of inquiry, which included Babatunde Irukera, Kenneth Ahia, Dr. Saliu Oseni, Adebukola Agbaminoja,Kuhuh Aondoaver,Dr. Sydney Ibeanusi, DSP Yetunde Cardoso and Dr. Abiola Idowu, questioned several witnesses who testified on what transpired.