From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has called on health care providers in Nasarawa state to adopt the Patients’ Bill of Rights in order to effectively address the issues of consumer abuse in the healthcare sector.

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo had in July 2018 unveiled the bill, which is meant to protect the rights of patients in the sector.

Speaking in Lafia on Thursday during a one-day visit to healthcare facilities in Nasarawa state, the Coordinator of Patients’ Bill of Rights at the FCCPC, Dr Nkechi Mba, described the bill as a game changer in the efforts of the federal government to ensure value for monies paid by patients.

Mba while interacting with the management and staff of the Hospitals Management Board and the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, further explained that if the bill is fully implemented in the state, it would promote a higher and safer health care standards in hospitals.

She mentioned the patients’ rights to include; Access to information, Confidentiality, Quality of care, Patient’s dignity, Access to emergency care, Visitation, Patient’s refusal of care, Complaints, among others.

She said, “Today, we are here in Nasarawa state to see how we can strengthen the Patients’ Bill of Rights implementation, and to create awareness because we observed that so many citizens of the country still do not know about the existence of the bill.

“The initiative will help patients to know their rights and it will also help the providers to know their responsibilities. So, we are urging the state government to fully implement the bill for the benefit of the masses.”

Responding, the Chief Medical Directors of the state HMB and DASH, Dr Egba Edego and Dr Ikrama Hassan respectively, commended the FCCPC delegation for the advocacy visit, and promised to make efforts towards ensuring the full implementation of the Patients’ Bill of Rights in all government healthcare facilities across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.