The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has opened an investigation into the conduct of dominant Pay TV service providers, following credible information, public announcements by operators, and consumer perception analytics.

In a statement, the FCCPC said it has conducted an investigation, pursued legal action in court and secured an injunction pre-empting price increase.

The agency said it also entered specific orders regarding a provider, engaged in periodic surveillance and monitoring, and more recently inquired into a purported tax increase by at least one provider.

It said the investigation was targeted at addressing the Commission’s concerns and publicly expressed consumer dissatisfaction with Pay TV services. The scope of the inquiry includes questions about unfair dealings, unreasonable and manifestly unjust contract terms, abuse of market power, colourable pricing practices and other obnoxious or illegal conduct.The Commission however enjoined operators to familiarise themselves with the FCCPA and its statutory clarifications of their obligations to the FCCPC under S.104 in addition to, and or irrespective of any obligations to other regulators. The Commission will continue to pursue initiatives and efforts that promote and ensure fairness to all.