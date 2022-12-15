By Merit Ibe

Following credible intelligence, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), said it has commenced preliminary inquiry and broad investigation into certain segments of the importation, manufacture, assembly and distribution of generating sets by some companies in the country.

The agency said the move was pursuant to 17(e),(g), (l); 18(d), (h); 27,28,29,30,59,70,72, 107, 108 (and others) of the FCCPA 2018.

A statement by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, noted that in furtherance of the investigation, the Commission on November 16, 2022 obtained a Search Warrant and Order of the Federal High Court in Case No: FHC/ABJ/CS/2075/2022, after sufficiently convincing the court that there is probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FCCPA.

Irukera said the purpose of the Search Warrant and Order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices have been implicated in the intelligence so far procured and surveillance work already done.

“The Commission simultaneously executed the Search Warrants on the identified targets has secured certain information from targets of the investigation. The investigation is progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning and other evidence gathering tools.

“The Commission is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences with respect to dealings or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors. Particularly, the Commission is interested in any knowledge with respect to pricing, multiple or duplicitous equipment models, import and or customs clearing practices and any mutual communication or coordination between companies.

“Information with respect to the following companies are very material: Jubaili Brothers; Mikano International Limited and JMG.” The statement noted that the Commission will welcome information, including anonymous information and will protect the identities of contributors who so request. “Where a contributor desires direct engagement, the Commission will provide the same, under secure circumstances or otherwise at the direction of the contributor.