The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has issued a final order to MultiChoice Nigeria Limited for showing alleged bad faith in enforcing a mutual agreement on tariffs review and other services.

In July 2018, MultiChoice Nigeria announced the upward review of the monthly subscription rates for its cable television systems, DSTV and GoTV, with effect from August 1, 2018.

The company said under the new price regime, the Premium package subscribers would pay 7.5 per cent more (N15,800) from N14,700 every month.

The Compact Plus customers were to pay N10,650, from N9,900; Compact bouquets N6,800, from N6,300, and Family package would increase from N3,800 to N4,000, with Access from N1,900 to N2,000.

But the Consumer Protection agency had kicked against the review and ordered DSTV to immediately reverse the decision.

It however regretted that despite the order, DSTV went ahead with the review.

This prompted the CPC to proceed to the Federal High Court, Abuja, to seek an order restraining Multichoice Nigeria or any of its agents or representatives from going ahead with the increment till further notice.

The application was filed on behalf of the Nigerian government in case No. FHC/ABJ/CS/894.