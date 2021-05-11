The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday, said it would soon begin investigation into the sad and unfortunate deaths of Mrs. Peju Ugboma and Ms. Omolara Omoyajowo, both of whom died after a surgical/medical procedure at Premier Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos State; and Beachland Specialist Hospital, Arepo, Ogun State. The Commission had stated that in both cases, relatives and friends have alleged mismanagement of medical procedures by the hospitals, including failure of professional standards; as well as patient care/customer service standards and timely responses to requests. It recalled that in 2018, in collaboration with multiple healthcare professional associations led by the Nigerian Medical Association, and the Federal Ministry of Health the FCCPC had promoted, created, and secured the adoption of the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR). The rights enshrined therein are provider obligations that otherwise exist in other enforceable instruments/codes governing healthcare delivery.

Chief Executive of the FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, in a press statement on Monday said Initial information gathered from the hospitals and the public space were sufficient for the Commission to open an active investigation into the cases. Irukera said the Commission has issued Notices of Commencement of Investigation & Summons to Produce (NCISP) to relevant persons/entities. The Commission is also communicating with the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), to expand engagement to the extent that any pertinent conduct may be otherwise unprofessional and, or may be subject of any disciplinary process (if applicable).