The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has approved the use of Canadian made Axion Tuffcrete Light weight concrete system in order to build sustainable building projects in Abuja.

This approval is not unconnected to the recommendation by the National Council of Works during its 21st summit held in Asaba and signed by the then Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad and thereafter published in some selected national dailies.

The recommendation reads as follows:” Council approved the use of stabilizers and Bitumen booster already being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Works as a means of improving the durability of road pavement as well as reducing cost of road construction in the country.

“Council also directed Ministries in charge of roads to collaborate with universities and research centres towards utiliastion of research findings, as well as to consciously refer to the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation and state surveyor generals for pertinent data, being the repository for such data”.

Responding to this development, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Axion Africa Limited, Mr Okey Ezeh, popularly referred to as ‘Okey Equipment’ on Wednesday in Lagos reiterated the quality of the Axion Products and its many benefits.

He said ” Axion products save time and money and can reduce your materials and labor costs up to 4% compared to using conventional application methods.

The product is cost effective. With just N500, a square meter of plaster screeding can be achieved.

“Axion products are enviromentally friendly, organic liquid formulations with over 20 years product performance warranty.

“Axion product gives you 2 things in plaster-screeding at same time.

Axion product is the only product that can give you lightweight concrete when you use it. (1500 cum*3 concrete as against 2400 cum*3 concrete in conventional)

“Axion product gives you total dry wall without dampness. It enhances cement and bitumen in asphalt to withstand any temperature thereby, prevent cracking and melting of bitumen.

In soil compaction, it makes the base soil rigid and hard thereby, no any failure of the soil base. The most critical area in road construction.”

The claims have also been affirmed by the Nigeria Institute of Engineers and Nigerian Army Engineers culminating into awards given the company recently.