Gyang Bere, Jos

The Provost of Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Dr Amos Bulus Cirfat, said the college has matriculated 4,828 newly admitted students and warned them against cultism and examination malpractice.

Dr Cirfat disclosed this during the matriculation ceremony held at the college’s Convocation Square Pankshin in Plateau State.

“You must, therefore, shun acts of cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism and disobedience to rules and regulations as laid down,” he said.

“As you celebrate, please, be security conscious and take necessary preventive measures on the COVID-19 pandemic, currently a big challenge to the world and our country Nigeria.”

He noted that the college will comply to the directive of the Federal Government in respect to the closure of tertiary Institutions in the country once they receives the official communication.

The provost urged the matriculated students to dress decently and shun all vices that will hinder their academic success at the college.

He encouraged the students to be upright, focused and committed to their academic pursuits.

Dr Cirfat noted that government is doing everything necessary to provide a conducive learning environment by providing funds within the limited resources for facilitaties and physical development in the college.

The National Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Umar Yusuf, presented an award to Dr Cirfat as the best Provost of Colleges of Education in Nigeria for standing firm during security challenges, for attracting TETFUND projects to the college and the prompt payment of workers’ salaries in the past three years, among other achievements.