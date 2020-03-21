Gyang Bere, Jos

Newly admitted students of the Federal College of Education Pankshin in Plateau state have been warned against getting involved in cult activities and examination malpractices, as the school frowns greatly at such vices.

The Provost of the school, Dr. Amos Bulus Cirfat gave the warning during the matriculation of no fewer than 4,828 new students saying; “You must shun acts of cultism; examination malpractice, hooliganism and disobedience to rules and regulations as laid down.”

He also warned against the dreaded corona virus explaining that, “as you celebrate, please be security conscious and take necessary preventive measures against COVID -19 pandemic which is currently a big challenge to the world and our country Nigeria.”

He noted that the college will comply to the directive of the Federal Government in respect to the closure of tertiary Institutions in the country once they received the official communication.

The Provost urged the students to dress decently and shun all negative vices that will hinder their academic success in the college.

He encouraged the students to be upright, focused and committed to their academic pursuit to enable them achieve thier objectives of effective learning.

Dr. Cirfat noted that government is doing everything necessary to provide a conducive learning atmosphere by providing funds within the limited resources for facilitaties and physical development in the college.

National Secretary, National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Comrade Umar Yusuf presented an award to the Provost, Dr. Cirfat as the best Provost of Colleges of Education in Nigeria for standing firm during security challenges and attracted TETFUND projects to the College and prompt payment of worker’s salaries in the past three years among other achievements.