By Gab Dike, Lagos

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State, in affiliation with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), will hold her 9th-18th combined convocation ceremony for the awards of professional diploma in Education, Nigeria Certificate in Education and Bachelor’s Degree Certificates and prizes on Friday, May 21.

According to the institution, the last convocation ceremony was in 2010 during the tenure of Dr NS Oguzor as Provost.

The 2021convocation ceremony will be used to confer fellowship award on some eminent Nigerians who have assisted the institution in time of need as well as the country at large

The recipients are an elder statesman and a former Ambassador to Rawanda, His Excellency, Chief CD Orike; a former Rivers State First Lady and wife of the Minister of Transportation, Dame Judith Chibuike Amaechi; the former Rivers State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governing Council Member of the institution, Mr Felix Amaechi Obuah; former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr Chris Azubuike Oboh; and a former Provost of FCE (T) Omoku, Sir Nkasiobi Silas Oguzor.

Others are the pioneer Registrar of the institution, Dr Victoria Abba Tekenah; a first class traditional ruler in Rivers State and the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, Prof Anele Uzondu Wokoma; the Eze Ali Usomini II of Ogbaland, and member Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze (Dr) Allen Nwaobokraoha Osoh; and the founder of Salvation Ministries, Senior Pastor David Ibiyeomie

A statement by the Registrar/Secretary to Council of the college, Dr Liverpool Onyije, said dignitaries expected at the ceremony includes the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja, Prof Paulinus Chijioke Okwele; the Chairman of the College Governing Council, Alhaji Umaru Aliyu, and other members of the council as well as the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland designate, Crown Prince Nwachuku Nnam-Obi among others.

Onyije said on Thursday, May 20, the convocation lecture titled “The Impact of COVID 19 on Teacher Education in Nigeria” will be delivered by the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Prof Kingdom Eke Orji, while on Friday, May 21, will be exhibition, inspection and commissioning of completed projects by the minister of education, executive secretary of NCCE and NDDC officials before convocation proper for the award of NCE, PDE, prizes and fellowship.