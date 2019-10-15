A new Deputy Provost has been appointed by the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State. He is Dr. Moses Mark Ekpa, who before his new position was the Director, Consultancy Unit of the institution.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the college, Prince Charles Amadike-Otobah, said Dr. Ekpa’s appointment which is with effect from September 1st, 2019 was confirmed by the Governing Council led by Prof. Aminu Mikailu at its 82nd meeting held recently.

Dr. Ekpa, a Chief Lecturer, who joined the services of the college in 1993, has served the institution in several capacities such as HOD, Physics Education, chairman, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dean, Student Affairs, member, college management team, chairman Committee on Quality Assurance, Director, Continuing Education Centre, member Academic Board among other standing and Adhoc committees he headed.

He succeeded the immediate past Deputy Provost of the college, Dr. Pac Ordu, who completed his tenure some months ago.

Born on April 28th, 1969, Dr. Ekpa, an indigene of (Akieoniso) Oruama Community (Engeni) in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Orashi, Rivers State, who is now the sixth deputy provost of the college obtained his B.Sc (Ed) Physics, M.Sc Applied Geophysics from the University of Port Harcourt 1992 – 1998 and 1993 – 1997 respectively and Ph.D Solid Earth Geophysics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka 2010 – 2017.