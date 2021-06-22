The seventh governing council, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, has appointed the former deputy registrar, Council Affairs, Mrs. Nkah Bessie, as the registrar of the college. The council also appointed Comrade Ethelbert Echedo as bursar and Dr. Agada Samson as the college librarian.

Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, recently presented the appointment letters to the three principal officers on behalf of the chairman of the governing council, Mr. Sekav Iyortyom. She lauded the outgoing principal officers, Dr. Augustine Udensi (registrar), Dr. Patrick Omile (bursar) and Dr. Adolphus Ugwuanyi (librarian), for serving the college meritoriously till the end of their tenure in May 2021.

The provost said the governing council observed due process in the conduct of the exercise, noting that the three principal officers emerged from transparent screening and interview sessions. She advised them to justify the confidence reposed in them by placing the interest of the college above pecuniary interests.

Mrs. Nkah joined the college in 1996 as a higher executive officer and, by dint of hard work, rose to be deputy registrar in the Council Affairs Unit. She served in various capacities at the Registry Department. She is currently on her Ph.D programme at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Echedo joined the college in 1990 and rose to be an assistant deputy bursar. He was also the chairman, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education, FCE(T), Umunze Chapter.

Until his appointment as the librarian, Dr. Samson was the deputy college librarian, Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy, from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Masters in Library Science from the same university.