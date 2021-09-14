The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Dr Tessy Okoli, has declared compulsory ICT training programme for all students in the institution to give them a competitive edge on graduation. She said students of the college needed to be equipped and become ICT compliant to become relevant in a world driven by stunning innovations in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The provost stated this at the recent 32nd/10th joint matriculation ceremony for students of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), degree and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE), held at the convocation Arena, Main Campus of the College. The matriculation ceremony was also attended by members of the 7th Governing Council, led by the Chairman, Sekav Iyortyom. Other members of the council at the event include: Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, Ibara Otobo, Owoseni Ayodeji Oluwaseun, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lilian Haruna and the representative of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Mr. Godwin Oahimire. Others include the Secretary to the council, B.C Nkah, the representative of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Dr. Victor Okonkwo, the representatives of the College Academic Board, Dr Christopher Ugwuogo and Dr Gertrude Ifeyinwa Udegbe, as well as the representative of the Alumni Association, Mrs. Laeticia Ugwu.

Dr. Okoli said the institution has continued to lay strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), technical and vocational skills. She noted that these key areas would equip the students with employable skills and place them on a vantage position on graduation from the College.

“Our college has made the acquisition of ICT skills compulsory for all students. With two gigantic ICT buildings constructed by TETFund, hundreds of computers have been provided for effective teaching and learning.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) at its recent induction of over 900 graduates in our College, rated this institution high in ICT compliance,” she said.

The provost said the college introduced an ICT Academy to train students on various computer applications and programmes. She disclosed an ongoing effort to introduce digital classrooms in the institution for improved teaching and learning.

She advised the new students to leverage on the high academic rating of the College and strive towards excellence. She urged them to desist from cultism, examination malpractice and other indecent acts. According to her, the College does not tolerate bribe-for-marks, popularly called ‘sorting’ by students.

“We do not condone harassment or exploitation of students. We will continue to protect our reputation as an institution of choice, a fertile ground for academic honesty and a school for future champions,” she said.

She said the college made 75 per cent attendance to lectures compulsory for all students to prevent truancy and encourage regular attendance to classes. She encouraged new and old students to form study groups and join positive associations. This, she said, would enhance healthy academic competition and reduce social vices among young people.

From the affiliate institution, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, congratulated the new students, noting that the ceremony marked their formal admittance into the academic programme of the university, domiciled in FCE (T) Umunze. He said those admitted under the affiliation status enjoy the rare privilege of studying for a degree of the university in academic programmes domiciled in the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, but whose curricula and other requirements meet the high academic standards of the university.

The VC, who was represented by the Deputy VC (Academics), Prof Frederick Odibo, assured the students that most of the academic programmes of the university, including those into which they have been admitted, were accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Also speaking, the Chairman of the 7th Governing Council, Iyortyom advised the students to remain focused on their studies and desist from cultism and negative peer influence that could truncate their mission in the institution. He said the c ouncil would continue to work in harmony with the college management to enhance quality service delivery in the college.

