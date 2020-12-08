“Getting admission into this institution bestows on each student an enormous responsibility to live up to the required expectations. I assure you that the College Management will continue to provide the required facilities and resources for excellence to thrive. The College has enjoyed a stable academic calendar over the years. In keeping with this tradition, we are not lowering our guards to maintain sanity and a peaceful environment for students,” she stressed.

Okoli explained that the College does not tolerate bribe-for-marks, often referred to as ‘sorting’ by students and urged them to imbibe the trait of hard work throughout their stay on campus. “Our commitment to crime-free campus is sacrosanct. You are privileged to be part of this process and it is our expectation that you won’t breach the peace of this institution. As you take your matriculation vow today, I urge you to live by your vow and conduct yourself with decorum,” she advised. The Provost frowned at poor time management by most students, not- ing that tertiary institution is not a city of pleasure as erroneously believed by some people. She encouraged the students to form study groups and avoid negative peer influence. She also advised students to exercise discretion in the use of social media. Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, warned that students guilty of examination malpractice could be suspended for up to three years. He stated that students were expected to attend at least 75 per cent of all lectures and practicals before they could be allowed to write examination. While congratulating the students, the VC, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Frederick Odibo, said the affiliation of the College with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University afforded admitted students under the affiliation structure the privilege of studying for a degree pro- gramme of the university domiciled in FCET Umunze.