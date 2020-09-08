The lawmaker representing Anambra Central Constituency in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife has decried the dilapidated state of the access road leading to the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State. The lawmaker frowned at its deplorable state and called for immediate reconstruction work to save staff and students from prolonged distress.

Ekwunife, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, stated this when she unveiled 100 pieces of electronic tablets, which she attracted to the college through the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to boost e-learning in the institution. She explained that the project was part of efforts by the Federal Government to equip institutions with facilities necessary for a seamless migration to e-learning platform, which has become viable due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senator described the degraded road leading to the college as an eyesore that ridicules the image of the institution, the state and federal government. She said the neglect of the road by both the state and federal government was regrettable and demanded an urgent intervention to remedy the distressed situation.

She commended the Provost, Dr Tessy Okoli, for proving her capacity to pilot the affairs of the college effectively and called for more participation of women in leadership positions. She said the involvement of women in key strategic leadership positions would go a long way to balance gender disparity, and as well bring in the required competence needed for efficient service delivery.

Ekwunife, also known as Iyom, promised to continue her support to the college and urged the provost and her management team not to rest on their oars in taking the institution to a higher height.

Responding, Dr Okoli thanked the Senator for providing quality representation of the state in the National Assembly. She further praised the federal lawmaker as the only political figure from the state that has provided assistance to the college since her assumption of office two years ago. According to her, the electronic tablets would support the efforts of the college in digital learning and also complement the ongoing plans to start an Information and Communication Technology Academy in the College.

The Provost said various palliative work done on the college road to make it useable have often been washed away by seasonal flood. According to her, repeated appeals to the government for the reconstruction of the access road and internal network of roads in the institution have not yielded desired result. She expressed optimism that there would be positive outcome with the support of the Senator and other well-meaning individuals from the state and beyond.