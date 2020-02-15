Gabriel Dike

The management of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) yesterday announced the award of a full scholarship to Fathia Dele Rasheed, a the seven-year-old girl spotted using the bank’s ATM gallery light in Ondo State to do her school assignment.

Dele, a primary three pupil of Hope Glory Academy, Yaba, Akure in Ondo State, was last week pictured in the night using FCMB ATM gallery light to do her Mathematics homework. The picture of Dele using the FCMB ATM gallery light in the night for her school assignment went viral prompting the bank’s management to search for her.

The statement by the bank yesterday reads: “FCMB announces full scholarship for Dele, the schoolgirl found studying at the bank’s ATM gallery in Ondo. “FCMB is pleased to announce the award of a full scholarship to Fathia Dele Rasheed, the 7-year old schoolgirl who was recently spotted using lights from the ATM Gallery at our branch in Ondo City to do her homework. The scholarship will cover Dele’s education from her current primary grade 1 to the higher education level in a Nigerian institution.”

The bank commended Dele’s determination, as well as that of other Nigerians like her, who aspire to a better life and are relentless in their pursuit of it. “As a caring and inclusive brand, FCMB will continue to empower individuals and communities by championing and executing initiatives that enrich the lives of Nigerians.”

When the bank’s attention was drawn to Dele’s action, it sent out an appeal to the public to help locate her. It read: “This little girl, due to power outage on Thursday, went to do her assignment at FCMB ATM gallery along Yaba Road in Akure, Ondo State and this picture went viral. The bank is soliciting the general public, especially people in Ondo State to help locate this girl so as to render support to her education.”