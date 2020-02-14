Gabriel Dike

The management of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) on Friday announced the award of full scholarship to Fathia Dele Rasheed, a seven- year -old girl spotted using the bank’s ATM gallery light in Ondo State to do her school assignment.

Dele, a primary three pupil of Hope Glory Academy, Yaba, Akure in Ondo State, was last week pictured in the night using FCMB ATM gallery light to do her Mathematics home work.

The picture of Dele using the FCMB ATM gallery light in the night for her school assignment went viral prompting the bank’s management to search for her.

The statement by the bank on Friday reads: “FCMB announces full scholarship for Dele, the school girl found studying at the bank’s ATM gallery in Ondo.

“FCMB is pleased to announce the award of full scholarship to Fathia Dele Rasheed, the 7-year old school girl who was recently spotted using lights from the ATM Gallery at our branch in Ondo City to do her homework. The scholarship will cover Dele’s education from her current primary grade 1 to higher education level in a Nigerian institution.”

The bank commended Dele’s determination, as well as that of other Nigerians like her, who aspire to a better life and are relentless in their pursuit of it.

“As a caring and inclusive brand, FCMB will continue to empower individuals and communities by championing and executing initiatives that enrich the lives of Nigerians.”