Leading commercial bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s customer service week, with a commitment to continuously offer easy to use products and platforms, and to offer the very best customer experience, which will save their customers’ time, and increase their prosperity.

The bank’s executive management team gave this commitment ahead of activities commemorating Customer Service Week, which holds from October 4 to 8, 2021. This year’s theme is “Power of Service”, which highlights the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

FCMB Managing Director, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, expressed gratitude to customers of the bank for their patronage and loyalty over the years. She said that the bank fully recognises the power of customers and service.

“Giving us the opportunity to provide you with our services is of great importance to us. We don’t take your patronage for granted, so we will continue to focus on delivering the very best products and services to meet your current and future financial needs”, Edun said.

On her part, the Senior Vice President, and Head of Service Management, Ms. Felicia Obozuwa , said the best time of the year for the bank continues to be Customer Service Week.

