First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has emerged as Best SME Bank in Africa and Nigeria at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards held on August 27, 2021.

The SME friendly bank beat all other Nigerian and African banks to win national and continental honours. This is the second time that the bank is emerging as Best SME Bank in Africa after the rigorous, prestigious, and transparent country-level honour programme for consumer financial services and technology in the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said, “We are excited to win two awards this year, especially the Best SME Bank in Africa, for the second year. This shows that we are meeting the specific needs of customers in this segment and are on a growth trajectory. The awards will inspire us to further expand the frontiers of our innovation and go the extra mile to provide solutions that consistently enhance customer experience.”

Thanking the Asian Banker for the awards, Mrs Edun dedicated these year’s awards to the bank’s SMEs’ customers. She added that First City Monument Bank would continue to offer exceptional services, including funding and capacity building to small businesses.

Remarkably, the bank has taken the lead in digitisation by automating its lending process for SMEs through the FCMB Quickloans platform.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.