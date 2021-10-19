First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has commenced the fifth edition of its #FCMBFlexxtern contest with a call for entries from eligible young Nigerian graduates who desire to secure employment in leading corporate organisations in the country.

The online contest is designed for youths between 18 and 30 years and will run between October 15 and 30, 2021. It is a programme that offers young Nigerian graduates the opportunity to gain work experience through an internship which could eventually lead to full employment in reputable organisations.

Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “The #FCMBFlexxtern programme is another platform for Nigerian youths to demonstrate their talent and determination to take leadership positions.

“We realise that many youths have what it takes to succeed if given access to mentoring, training and practical knowledge. We are excited that the #FCMBFlexxtern initiative has become a catalyst to fast-track the development of a new generation of professionals and leaders. It is expected that many young graduates will take advantage of this opportunity by participating in this year’s contest.”

