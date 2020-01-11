The annual New Year thanksgiving at the Tunwase Court country home of Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, founder, FCMB Group, recorded a massive turnout on January 7, 2020, in a demonstration of unity and peaceful coexistence among the Ijebu.

The service brought together people of all faiths and from all walks of life, including prominent personalities in Ijebuland, among them, kings, chiefs and the clergy.

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel was one of the dignitaries in attendance. This year’s thanksgiving service experienced a boost with the invitation and appearance of Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye, President of Gospel Musician Association and popular Yoruba gospel artiste, whose music has become inspirational anthems in many homes.

Otunba Balogun, head of Ijebu Christians and Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, has been organizing the annual prayer since the past decade. The inter-denominational event has turned his Tunwase Court home into a yearly congregational point for Ijebu reunion and a platform of unity.

The prayer sessions that started at 7:30 am also featured a thrilling musical performance by Evangelist Aragbaye.

In his usual inspiring speech, the organiser of the thanksgiving and prayer event, Otunba Balogun said his praises were not enough for what God had done for him and promised that he will continue to touch lives and do his best to serve God in all ramifications. He thanked the clerics, royal fathers and people of Ijebuland for rallying round to celebrate with his family, praying that God would continue to strengthen and promote unity among them to keep on living as a family. Acknowledging the fact that the event in the last decade had continued to witness an increased number of participants, with the 2020 edition of the programme attracting visitors from Ibadan, Lagos, Ondo and America, he expressed hope that next year’s edition will be even more memorable.

He also expressed gratitude to former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who has been a regular face at the event, as well as Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr Sunny Kuku, royalties and the clergy across different denominations.