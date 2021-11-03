Leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has received another global commendation for its consistent and outstanding support towards the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Last week in the United States of America, the SME friendly Bank received honourable mentions and certificates in two prestigious award categories – “SME Financier of the Year” and “Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs” – at the highly competitive Global SME Finance Summit and Awards 2021 organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

According to the IFC, the honourable mention of FCMB in the “SME Financier of the Year” award category is in recognition of the Bank’s outstanding service to businesses operating in International Development Association (IDA) countries and fragile and conflict-affected situations. In addition, in the “Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs” category, FCMB was commended for offering exceptional services, including funding and capacity building, to women-owned businesses.

Endorsed by G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and the SME Finance Forum, the Global SME Finance Awards was launched in 2018. It celebrates the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients that have achieved impressive results.

