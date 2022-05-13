First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a member of FCMB Group Plc, has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to provide subsidised loans to 100,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to scale their operations to create work opportunities for young Nigerian women and men. The programme, which is part of the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy in Nigeria, aims to sustainably move Nigerian youth out of poverty. It is being executed through a novel $27.8 million (about N15.5 billion) MSME Revitalisation Fund, ensuring that qualified MSMEs can access loans for their business at a single-digit interest rate. Seventy percent of the MSME Revitalisation Fund targets women-owned MSMEs in agribusiness, the creative industry, and digital sector.

The remaining 30 percent will be deployed to meet the funding needs of youth-owned enterprises and businesses run by vulnerable members within Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director, FCMB, Yemisi Edun, described it as a purpose-driven intervention that would further help break the barriers that limit MSMEs’ productivity and overall success in Nigeria. She said, “The past few years have been very challenging for individuals, households, and businesses in Nigeria. Now more than ever, all hands must be on deck to create opportunities that will sustainably enable people and businesses to find their footing and stand on more solid ground.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .