FIRST City Monument Bank (FCMB) is taking strategic steps to improve its customers access to home ownershipm through its mortgage loans. The bank said it is offering Nigerians mortgage loans of up to N75 million and that anyone can qualify for it. The bank said the move has simplified homeownership for millions of Nigerians who want to become landlords.

According to a Central Bank of Nigeria report, Nigeria requires about 700,000 housing units annually for 20 years to accommodate the rising population, which is presently about 197 million. First City Monument Bank said it is seeking to bridge this housing deficit through its unique homeownership value proposition.

Determined to redress this situation, FCMB is urging Nigerians including salaried individuals, to take advantage of its convenient and flexible mortgage loan product to fulfil their homeownership dream. Customers can get the funds needed to finance the cost of buying land to build a home quickly at an affordable interest rate with monthly or quarterly payment options depending on their income.

Commenting on FCMB’s mortgage loan product, the Divisional Head, Personal Banking of the Bank, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said: “Home ownership is one of the most important accomplishments of an individual as it goes a long way to secure the future. As a responsive and customer-centric institution, our mortgage loan product is tailored towards helping our customers become landlords, thereby making them secure, accomplished, and fulfilled. The mortgage loan is easy to obtain, and repayment is flexible. We want to be part of the success story of our customers.”