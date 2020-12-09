First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has taken banking services to the doorsteps of residents and businesses in Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. This follows the opening of an ultra-modern cash centre of the bank, located on New Ipaja Road, Ipaja, Lagos. The location of the branch takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses in Ipaja and environs, including the popular Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda and Abesan areas. The development is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace in order to promote financial inclusion.

The cash centre, which has since commenced operations is powered by solar energy. Apart from the team of highly experienced staff deployed to the Centre, it is also equipped with top class traditional and digital banking infrastructure, including Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Ipaja, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasingcustomer base across segments. According to him, “we consider our presence at Ipaja as another veritable opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and, in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ipaja is one of the most strategic and populated parts of Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for our array of customers to fulfil their personal and business aspirations’’.

Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said: “A unique feature of our new Cash Centre at Ipaja is the installation of solar technology, which is a clean energy solution that is non-pollutant and friendly to the environment.”