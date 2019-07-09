First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened a new ultra-modern branch along Lagere Road Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The bank explained in a statement that this is in line with its strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while also promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria. This brings to three the number of branches of FCMB in Osun state and 206 nationwide.

“The location of the branch had taken into consideration convenience for residents and businesses in Ile-Ife and neighbouring towns. Apart from the experienced financial experts deployed to the branch, it is equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure. This combination ensures convenient transactions and sundry financial services delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed environment,” the statement read in part.

The new branch was commissioned last Wednesday, with many dignitaries gracing the occasion. These included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Elugbaju Olayera, traditional and community leaders, captains of industry, among other guests.

In his speech, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Adam Nuru, reiterated the bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across market segments. Nuru, who was represented by the Executive Director, Business Development, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said:

‘’Though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels, such as FCMBMobile, FCMBOnline, *329# USSD code and ATMs spread widely across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking. This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC) in a conducive and convenient environment’’.