Residents and businesses in Oshodi, Lagos State, and its environs now have an opportunity to enjoy the excellent financial services offered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB). This is because the Bank has opened an ultra-modern and full-service branch on Agege Motor Road.

With this development, customers of FCMB around the axis of Ladipo in Mushin now have another convenient location for their transactions to further enjoy the valued-added offerings which the Bank has been known for since its establishment 36 years ago.

The opening of the new branch in Oshodi, one of the major business hubs in Lagos, is in line with FCMB’s strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria.

FCMB’s new outlet in Oshodi has been equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure that will ensure convenient transactions and sundry financial service delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, reiterated the bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network and retail business to positively impact the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base and the general public. According to her, ‘’Though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels, such as our *329# USSD code, enhanced FCMBMobile, FCMBOnline, and ATMs spread across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking.

This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC) in a conducive and convenient environment’’.

Mrs. Smith reiterated that FCMB will continue to raise the bar in the way customers are served and the kind of environment under which such services are provided to meet their respective lifestyles.

Also speaking, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, ‘’our Oshodi branch, like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it, something special in terms of structure and aesthetics. Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste. It is non-pollutant and great for the environment’’.

Mr. Adigun, who was represented by the Group Head, Branch Services, Mr. Ademola Idowu, added that, ‘’the Branch will also offer excellent customer experience provided by our team of professionals.