Customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), and Nigerians doing businesses in Agege, Oko-Oba, Abule-egba, Ojokoro and environs now have an opportunity to enjoy the bank following the opening of a new cash centre within the Lagos State Abattoir Complex, Oko-Oba Road in Agege Local Council Area.

The opening of the new cash centre is in line with its expansion drive and commitment towards bringing banking services to the doorsteps of its existing and potential customers. The location of the branch takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses in these communities and would go a long way to promote financial inclusion in the country. Apart from the team of experienced financial experts deployed in the Cash Centre, it is equipped with top class traditional banking and digital infrastructure that will ensure convenient banking transactions and sundry financial service delivery to customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

The commissioning ceremony held on March 3, 2020, was attended by top dignitaries, including officials of the Lagos State Government, trade unions, their members, customers of the bank, among others.

In his address at the ceremony, the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said with the opening of the cash centre, individuals and businesses now have an opportunity to access another convenient location for their transactions, with the aim to further enjoy the valued-added offerings which the bank has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago.

Mr. Adigun disclosed that, ‘’a unique feature of the Cash Centre is the installation of solar technology, which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste, is non-pollutant and great for the environment. This is part of our commitment towards promoting a cleaner and greener environment through renewable energy. We therefore urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits the cash centre offers by executing their transactions with FCMB, My Bank and I’’.