First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has demonstrated its customer-centric disposition with the opening of a world class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after it opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government in Lagos, is in line with the bank’s commitment to bring financial services closer to its customers to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services. The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the Bank.

Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Owutu, Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.

According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed.”