About 500,000 farmers and vulnerable people in Nigeria’s North-East zone of the country can now access farming friendly and demand-driven financial services. It is the result of First City Monument Bank’s (FCMB) partnership with Mercy Corps, a frontline international aid organisation.

A bold and landmark intervention, the partnership supported by USAID-funded Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, will deliver funding and capacity-building support to smallholder farmers and vulnerable people living in the conflict-affected states of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe. The Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity aims to facilitate and promote economic recovery and growth in the vulnerable, conflict-affected areas and sustainably move people out of chronic vulnerability and poverty through expanded opportunities.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony on August 25, 2021, in Lagos, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, expressed appreciation to Mercy Corps and other partners for confidence in the bank’s capability to drive the initiative successfully.

According to her: “We are delighted to play another crucial role in developing our local communities and society at large. This partnership will significantly improve the living standards of farmers and other vulnerable people by boosting food sufficiency and reducing poverty. It will also de-escalate insecurity in the North-East.