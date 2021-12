Nigeria’s leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has signed a $35 million loan and EURIZ portfolio guarantee of N5 billion (EUR 10 million equivalent) deal with Proparco. The credit line will fund renewable energy projects and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an agreement signing ceremony in Lagos on December 1, 2021, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, said:

“Proparco’s financing and risk-sharing interventions align with our purpose, commitment and support to SMEs with high growth potential and the renewable energy sector. We are optimistic that this partnership will accelerate the development of industries critical to attaining sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Proparco, Mr. Jean Guyonnet-Duperat, said:

“We are excited to partner with FCMB again in our commitment to promote sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Through our collaboration with FCMB and its wide network, we are optimistic about making more impact in facilitating the growth of local economic players to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, this boosts the private sector contribution towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

For her part, the Minister Counsellor/Head of Co-operation, European Union, Ms Celine Tassin-Pelzer, stated that:

“The European Union recognises the importance of SMEs, particularly women-owned ones, to the growth of societies. We will continue to offer support in critical sectors to create opportunities for individuals and businesses to thrive and overcome their challenges. We are proud to support the laudable activities of FCMB to achieve these objectives”.

