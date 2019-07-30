Another set of 644 customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) have emerged winners in the ongoing bumper reward scheme of the bank tagged, ’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’ after another successful draw ceremony last Wednesday.

The exercise, the second since the season 6 of the promo began in March, was held at the regional and zonal levels of the bank across the country. It was witnessed by officials of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), community leaders, customers of FCMB and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

The latest lucky customers to win N1 million each at the regional draws are Chimelue Nwamarabi (Lagos); Sadi Abdullahi (Abuja & North); Amusanya Oluseyi (South-west) and David Tariah Mary (South-east & South-south). In addition, 640 other customers of the bank smiled home with various exciting gift items, ranging from LED televisions sets, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes at the electronic selection exercise that took place in Lagos, Kaduna, Ado-Ekiti (Ekiti State) and Enugu. The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6, which is still on till November, has been designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture. The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

The new set of winners were unanimous in their commendation of FCMB for sustaining its promise to reward and empower customers through the promo. Dignitaries at the event also praised the bank for its unblemished history, transparency and professionalism brought to bear in organising the rewards scheme. Thousands of customers of the bank have won cash between N1 million and N5 million each as well as fantastic prizes, such as brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, televisions sets, fridges, generating sets, decoders, video players, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes since the FCMB promo was first launched in 2013.